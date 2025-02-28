Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP opened at $245.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

