Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

