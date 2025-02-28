Motco Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.