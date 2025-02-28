Best Value Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Marvell Technology are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of companies that are considered to be selling for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental analysis. Investors in value stocks typically focus on metrics like low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, believing that the market has undervalued these firms and that their stock prices will eventually rise to reflect their true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $514.68. 37,252,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,967,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.02 and a 200 day moving average of $502.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 64,700,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,880,832. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 86,024,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,860,367. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,680. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $507.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.26.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,061,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,229,145. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,536,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,541. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $723.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. 17,315,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

