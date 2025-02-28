Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 28,545 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 340.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

