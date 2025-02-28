Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

DFAC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

