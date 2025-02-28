Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 4,661,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482,889. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,215,481.76. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,032 shares of company stock worth $9,534,916. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

