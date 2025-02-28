Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EXE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. 863,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81.
Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Chesapeake Energy
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
