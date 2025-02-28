Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter.
Innoviva Price Performance
Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,970. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviva
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.