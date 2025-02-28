Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,970. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.