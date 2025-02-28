JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

ORA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 106,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,232. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 163,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

