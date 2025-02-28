First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 493.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.35. 5,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

