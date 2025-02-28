Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.74. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

