Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 183.3% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.