Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 605.10 ($7.63). 1,105,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,775,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 623.50 ($7.86).

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.46) to GBX 690 ($8.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.45) to GBX 650 ($8.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 874.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

