First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 760.0% in February

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $451,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.