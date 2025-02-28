Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN):
- 2/26/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.
- 2/5/2025 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.
- 2/2/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.
- 1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/25/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/1/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aspen Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.46. 102,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,787. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,306.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.82.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.