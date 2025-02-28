Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN):

2/26/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

2/5/2025 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

2/2/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

1/27/2025 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.46. 102,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,787. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,306.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,755,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 661,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

