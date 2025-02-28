Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $178.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

