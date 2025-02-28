Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,433,000 after purchasing an additional 255,672 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

