Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

