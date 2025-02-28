Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,066,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 114,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

