Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 547,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

