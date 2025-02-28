Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,881 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.