Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Acquires 42,840 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 195,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

