Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. First American Bank raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 41,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

