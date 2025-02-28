Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,076 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 17.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $194,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.61. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

