Tufton Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.