Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AML traded down GBX 1.17 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.83 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 24,398,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.32. The company has a market capitalization of £789.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 79.15 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.33).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.