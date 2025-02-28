Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Issues Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

LON RAT traded down GBX 11.19 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,650.81 ($20.81). 22,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,435. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462 ($18.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($25.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.39.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

