CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $164.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

