Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

