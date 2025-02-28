Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.7% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $388,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,528,625. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $233.88.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

