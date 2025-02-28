Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 49,222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

