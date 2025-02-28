Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Randstad has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

