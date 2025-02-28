Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $76.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.