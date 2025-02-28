Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $367,390.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,044,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,925,537.80. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 515,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,266 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the third quarter worth $161,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

NMAI stock remained flat at $12.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%.

