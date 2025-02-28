DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in February

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 35,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,012. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

