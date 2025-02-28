Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after acquiring an additional 282,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

