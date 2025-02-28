Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

