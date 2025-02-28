Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Walmart, CRH, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are flowering plants typically grown in garden beds or landscaped areas for their colorful, fragrant blooms. Often cultivated as annuals in temperate climates, they thrive in well-drained soil and sunny to partially shaded locations, making them a popular choice for adding both visual interest and aroma to outdoor spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.42. 8,789,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,419,818. Walmart has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,505. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.55. 988,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,479. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

