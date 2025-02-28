Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 178.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 173.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

