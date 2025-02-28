Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 263,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,648. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

