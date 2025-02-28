iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Trimmed by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 607.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,353,000 after buying an additional 984,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

