Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

Enbridge stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

