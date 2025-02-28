Private Trust Co. NA Has $6.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.