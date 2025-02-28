Versor Investments LP Acquires 200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Watsco by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $499.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.58 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

