Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.