Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

