Peloton Wealth Strategists Invests $1.92 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

