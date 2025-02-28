Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

