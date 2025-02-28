Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.36. The company has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

